Height of neglect for Quaid’s birthplace

Sindh government’s efficiency and way of working is open to question at many a place, but reached height of neglect when it failed to drain rain water out at the birthplace of Quaid-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Kharadar area of old Karachi.

The entire building whose preservation and care should have been first and foremost duty of the administration, is surrounded by ankle deep water, confirming fears that even the father of the nation does not deserve reverence in the eyes of those at the helm.

It is just not a heritage sit, it is indeed an important place for all those living in Pakistan. That it would be left at the mercy of the weather, should make us hang heads in shame

The national monument remains neglected even after two days of rains, Those visiting it to pay homage to the Quaid or for research work on his life and items of daily use, must be disappointed by the shabby treatment it is being meted out.

The rain stopped Sunday, and for most of the day, sun shone brilliantly, but the chief minister and even the Mayor did not pay attention to such a place of reverence.

That indeed is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in Karachi, capital of the province, and those claiming to be public servants.