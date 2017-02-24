HED to provide free education to police martyrs children: Raza

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that a policy would be devised in consultation with the Chief Minister Punjab to give free admissions to the children of police martyrs in public sector higher education institutions so that they could complete their studies without any difficulty. The police martyrs are our beloved heroes as they have set highest examples of sacrifice by laying their lives in line of duty so that we could sleep well. The Punjab Higher Education Department would extend all-out support in continuation of education of their children so that they could easily study and excel in life.

He said this while addressing the maiden convocation of Government Degree College for Women, Shalimar Town, Lahore on Friday. In his key-note address, the Minister announced to provide two coaster busses for pick & drop of students of adjoining areas as well as construction of four class rooms along with multipurpose hall in the college. He also announced to elevate the college to postgraduate level so that the low-income families’ girls of suburban areas could continue their education without any difficulty.

Mr. Raza Gillani told that nine divisional level college teachers training academies would be set up in the province to fully prepare them according to changing requirements of the higher education; and said that test would also be held after the completion of training. “We want to best train our teachers so that they could provide quality education to the students.” He said that development related proposals have been collected from 721 public sector colleges situated in 36 districts of the province about their impending needs. In the light of their proposals, the development budget for the next financial year would be designed in such a way to fulfill their developmental demands.

He said that knowledge is the true identity of Islam as it had started with ‘IQRA.’ It is our utmost desire that girls should have equal opportunities of education alongside boys to play equitable role in national development.