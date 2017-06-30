Hectic Eid-ul-Fitr, passing away of icon Col Amjad

Muhammad Zahid Riffat

The faithfuls celebrated Eid ul Fitr quite enthusiastically marking culmination of the holy month of fasting, Ramzanul Mubarak. Eid ul fitr celebrations were by and large were dampened to some extent with multiple terrorist attacks in Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi and oil tanker tragedy near Ahmedpur East, Bahawalpur in which large number of people were tragically burnt alive and an equally large number had received burn injuries of varying nature.

Terrorists, militants and extremists do not belong to any country, any religion or faith though they claim to be serving and promoting cause of Islam in their own way. Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and tolerance. Not only Islam but also all other religions and faith do not allow killing of innocent people including women and children brutally and ruthlessly. They are armed with latest arms and ammunitions and electronic technology facilities and have adequate resources. No doubt, they can buy arms and ammunition from open international market but their funding resources remain a big question mark for all countries topped by Pakistan engaged in the war on terror and fighting to eliminate these evil forces.

It is also a matter of concern that ulema, mashaikh and religious scholars of all sects and beliefs, who enjoy varying sort of influence over different segments of the society, do not find and time to keep on vigorously, openly, forcefully and continuously condemning these brutal acts of terrorism, extremism and militancy. Whenever such an incident occurs, one finds no condemnation forthcoming from the ulema, mashaikh, religious scholars, religious parties and organizations. Do they realize that their continuous silence indirectly means they are supportive of these evil inhuman forces?

Few days ahead of Eid ul Fitr, a veteran of Pakistan Movement Col ® Syed Amjad Hussain passed away in Lahore. He was the last of the survivors of Pakistan Movement who had attended Muslim League session at Lucknow in 1937 at the special invitation of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with whom he had got associated dedicatedly after meeting him on being sent for this purpose by great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He was also recipient of gold medal by Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. He in fact epitomized in himself as to what Pakistan should be.

Late Syed Amjad Hussain was father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Mowahid Shah and their eldest brother Syed Mujahid Hussain.

Large number of political, social and others had attended Syed Amjad Hussain’s funeral and offered their condolences to Mushahid Hussain Sayed and other members of the bereaved family. They included Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi, former National Assembly Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, Liaquat Baloch, Afrasiab Khattak, Ch Mohammad Sarwar, former Punjab Governor Lt General ® Khalid Maqbool, Mujibur Rahman Shami, Rameeza Nizami, Salim Bokhari, former Interior Secretary Tasneem Noorani, G.M.Sikander, Dr Ajmal Niazi, Suhail Warraich and Resident Editor Khalid Butt were among host of others belonging to all walks of life. Most of them had come to pay their last respects to the veteran of Pakistan Movement.

Syed Fakhar Imam and Syeda Abida Hussain are well-known political figures who have held various important positions and are held in great esteem for their views and contributions.

It is generally believed that political couple of Syed Fakhar Imam and Syeda Abida Hussain are leading a quiet retired life at Khanewal or Jhang. But this is not so. They may not be active politically and affiliated with one or other political party. But both of them are keeping themselves busy in doing something constructive in their own right.

Syed Fakhar Imam is busy visiting different parts of the country including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar as well as Islamabad delivering important illuminating and full of knowledge lectures on current situations and developments taking place in Pakistan, region and the world over at different national institutions and organizations quite frequently. Possibility of his writing couple of books in the coming months is also very much there as he is doing some planning in this regard presently.

As for Syeda Abida Hussain is concerned she is doing writing, has already written and published one book “Failures of Powers” couple of years back and reportedly working on two more books. One of these books is about Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other one is about Begum Viqarunnissa Noon, foreign wife of former Prime Minister Feroze Khan, who lived for years together till her breathing last in the Noon Avenue in Muslim Town facing the canal.

Syeda Abida Hussain and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto initially were deadly politically opposed to each other. But afterwards both of them had turned into friends and they used to talk and chat for hours together in person and on telephone quite regularly. Hence Syeda Abida Hussain’s forthcoming book about Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be an interesting tale of political foes turned friends.

Syeda Abida Hussain was the Lady –in-Waiting when Princess Diana had visited Pakistan and she had spent four full days with her during all engagements and activities. Syed Fakhar Imam as the National Assembly Speaker had thrown a dinner in honour of Princess Diana. On this occasion, Begum Viqarunnissa Noon was also among the guests and she was seated on the dining table in front of Princess Diana.

Begum Viqaurunnissa Noon was reportedly asked by Princess Diana as to why she had married a prime minister and had not returned to her country of origin. On this, Begum Viqaurunnissa Noon told her that she had not married a person (Feroze Khan Noon) but a country (Pakistan).

And on the art side, an illuminating significant group show of calligraphic art work appropriately titled “Qat” by 13 artists was held at Ejaz Art Gallery in Gulberg keeping in line with the religious spirit of holy month of fasting. The exhibition was inaugurated by former Information Secretary turned columnist and well-known intellectual Oriya Maqbool Jan who prior to formally declaring the art show open also delivered a thought provoking lecture on “ Art and Islam Large number of artists, intellectuals, art lovers as well as students from various art institutions and other guests were present on the occasion.

The chief guest appreciated the management of Ejaz Art Gallery for holding the calligraphy artwork shows every year particularly during holy month of fasting.

Calligraphic artists whose calligraphy paintings were on display included Aamir Kamal, Aminul Hasnat, Arif Khan, Jamshed Qaiser, Javed Qamar, Munib Ali, Mussarat Arif, Noreen Akhtar, Shahid Rana, Ufaq Ehsan, Zulfiqar Ali and Zulqarnain. The exhibition was a nice mix of traditional and contemporary artworks and continued for some days. Veteran artist and teacher Saeed Akhtar, cartoonist Javed Iqbal and ceramist Michu Salahuddin on being approached one after the other for their views and comments said that the group art show was a representation of present day thought process in the art of calligraphy. Saeed Akhtar went on to remark that some of the works had great potential and innovation one of such works was by Jamshed Qaiser. Lot more happenings and activities continue to take place in the cultural capital of Pakistan which is always humming with literary, artistic and cultural and host of other events. So more about these next week, please. Keep reading and remain updated as to what is happening in Lahore almost every week besides hectic political activities.