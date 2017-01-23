HEC to create research opportunities in networking sector: Mukhtar

Staff Reporter

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Monday said that the commission was committed to creating opportunities of education and research in networking sector in order to exploit its potentials. Addressing the 29th meeting of South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) held here at Commission Secretariat, he said that HEC wanted to contribute in the field of networking as it was need of the hour. He said that soon the Informational Technology based equipments would be the part of class rooms. The Chairman HEC further said that our universities were working better in the field of information technology.

The education system of Pakistan, he said was improving now, adding, universities were cooperating each other in the education sector. Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Dr Syed Ismail Shah while speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan has been playing a leading role in the South Asian Network Operators Group.

He said that currently about 40 million people were using mobiles in the country while 87 percent people have access to the mobile facility.

Dr Shah added that geographically 57 percent Pakistanis have the access to mobile facility.

He said that 71 percent of SIM’s have been verified through biometrics system. A special mobile application, he said, had been prepared for the special persons with the cooperation of Telenor adding that these people would be able to use internet service like ordinary citizens. He said two and half years ago there was no broadband service in Pakistan but now the country has access to 3G, 4G and HD technologies.

The government, he said had withdrawn 19.5 percent tax on mobile data with the cooperation of provinces. “We were working to open bank accounts through mobile” Ismail said and added, the people would be able to open bank accounts through mobile till 2019.

In future the problem of transportation would also be resoled through mobile applications, he added. For women, he said, such type of services have been introduced through which they are able to do official work at home.