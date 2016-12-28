HEC striving to cater to needs of qualified faculty of universities

Faisalabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan is striving hard to cater to the needs of well-educated and highly qualified faculty members for the universities or university campuses to be set up in each district by the year 2020, said HEC Chairman Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad.

He was addressing a function in Govt College for Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad after distributing HEC scholarships worth Rs 2.5 million among the talented girl students of this alma mater.

Dr Mukhtar said the present as well as the coming era would be of knowledge based economy and it was in this context the government was concentrating on the promotion of education at highest level. However, due to socio-cultural values the females remain deprived of educational facilities despite their extraordinary performance in all segments of life.

He said that now the HEC had decided to provide them equal chances for higher studies at national as well as international levels and in this connection liberal scholarships were being offered to girl students purely on the basis of merit.

He further said the HEC had evolved a comprehensive strategy in which no talented student would remain uneducated. He appreciated the services of GCWU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naureen Aziz Qureshi.

The GCWU Vice Chancellor also welcomed the Chairman HEC and said that the establishment of GCWU was a very bold step to provide access to the girl students of this area to the highest level. She hoped that they would not only get education but also serve their country and humanity across the globe.

Later, she presented a memento of GCWU to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad.—APP