HEC, PTA to host SANOG conference

Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would jointly host the 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) Conference starting from January 23-30.

The conferee to be held in collaboration with Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) and Internet Corporation for Assigning Names and Numbers (ICANN) would provides an opportunity to bring together network operators for educational as well as cooperation purposes, said a press release issued here.—APP