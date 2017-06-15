HEC prepares strategy to prevent drugs in educational institutions

Staff Reporter

Higher education commission has decided to make a comprehensive strategy for stopping the increasing use of drugs in educational institutions including universities. Rs 70 millions would be allocated for attracting the students toward curriculum and extra curriculum activities in universities including Quaid-e-Azam university and prevent them from using drugs. Initially during the current year, Rs 20 millions would be spent for providing treatment to addicted students and prevent other students from using drugs. Seminar and Conferences would be held for creating awareness among students about the negative affects of the drugs in their life and services of expert doctors would be acquired in this regard. Letters would be sent to universities administration to control the drugs smugglers in university limits and the police would be contacted on suspicious activities of any person in the universities. The universities administrators would cooperate with concern authority for avoiding using of drugs in educational institutions.