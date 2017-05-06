HEC organises training for its employees

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has organised a series of training for professional development of its employees working in different cadres. In addition to holding specific sessions for people working at managerial positions, HEC has also organized professional development programmes for staff working in BPS 1-10, said a press release here on Friday. The training sessions focus grooming of HEC employees and includes a variety of activities. These refresher courses are aimed to boost morale, devotion, and organizational commitment among the employees. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC was chief guest on the occassion of closing session of two training programmes.

He appreciated interest and enthusiasm of participants in the activities. The last programme of the series is being held from May 5 to 7.—APP

