HEC launches online degree verification system

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the online degree verification system to facilitate the male, female students and others across the country. According to an official of the HEC here Tuesday, now the applicants through online system will get rid of long ques in the country-wide offices of HEC.

The official told APP, that HEC by launching new verification system, has provided more simple access to the students to verify their degrees.

He said the students have to provide the information of their educational degrees, religion, district, institution on verification form, posted on the E-Portal of HEC website.

After that, he said the scan documents would be uploaded which will be scrutinised by HEC and the students would be asked to deposit fee.

After this procedure, he said HEC will set a meeting with the concerned persons in which the applicants have to provide a hard copy of their documents adding, on the same day the verified degrees would be returned.

According to the official, if any person who can not visited HEC personally, he could send documents through courier service. Online degree verification system will save the time of the people, he added.—APP

