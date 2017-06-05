HEC invites applications for overseas scholarships

Higher Education Commission has invited online applications for Overseas Scholarships for PhD Studies against the project HRDI-UESTP/UETs (Batch-VI) in selected fields of Study.

Online applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals for award of fully funded overseas scholarships in specific disciplines and priority areas having impact on the development of Pakistan.

The scholarships are being offered for direct PhD degree in the technologically advanced countries under the programmes including Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, Management Sciences & Business Education, Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

According to the Notice of HEC, candidates must have MS/Phil or minimum 18 years of qualification for direct PhD programme in relevant disciplines only.

Applicants can have maximum two second division throughout the academic career and no third division.

The candidates who are already availing any other HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply. Closing date for submission of online applications is June 30,2017.—APP

