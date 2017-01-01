HEC introduces online degree verification, distance learning

Staff Reporter

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced an online system for degree verification. HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali, through a notification, stated that the new system aimed at easing the process through which degrees were verified. He also informed that the verification of degrees, certificates and diplomas would be done solely through the HEC and not the universities themselves. The online process will allow students to upload scanned copies of their degrees to the HEC’s system, which is linked to the National Database and Regulation Authority (NADRA)’s records form where their identity will first be verified.

The system will also have a register of all Pakistani qualifications pertaining to degree programme details of universities, both public and private. If the details of his or her degree programme are not present then the relevant student’s degree will not be verified.

The HEC will further provide system access to the examination boards of all universities in order to ascertain the veracity of the degrees submitted online from them as well.

The current verification system required the degrees to be physically verified by the regional offices in Karachi, Lahore and Quetta. It may be mentioned here that HEC has also introduced a national policy on Open Distance Learning (ODL) in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). HEC and the country’s major universities have formulated a draft policy-document on ODL after threadbare discussion on its various features for consideration of HEC.