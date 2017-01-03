HEC indigenous on-campus training workshop on project management

Staff Reporter

The three-day Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded indigenous on-campus training (IOT) workshop on Project Management started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), with an aim to train and capacity building of non teaching staff to promote good governance at University campus on January 2, 2016.

At the inaugural ceremony, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest while Deans, Directors and participants of the workshop were also present on the occasion.

While addressing Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad said that the university is perusing excellence in teaching and research to strengthen the agricultural economy of the country by producing and providing quality human resource. He said that the focus of university research has been shifted to identify and solve the indigenous problems and to introduce cutting edge technology in agricultural sector of the country.

He lauded the HEC training programs for enhancing the professional skills of the administrative staff of the universities. He uttered that such trainings are absolutely essential for the individual’s professional growth and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Planning and Development for conducting of such valuable training program. He also advised the non teaching staff to start one window operation. He hoped that participants would refine their skills and work with more zeal and zest to serve the University and the country.

Mr. Shahid Ali Khan, Convener of the workshop, in his address briefed about the objectives of the training workshop. He informed that workshop will provide an opportunity to the employees to improve the workplace efficiency. He added that it would be an interactive sessions of the participants with the professional experts who will share their valuable knowledge of their fields with the participants