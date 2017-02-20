HEC improving education standards: Mukhtar

Int’l Conference on ‘Mathematics & Physics’ concludes

Staff Reporter

First International conference on Mathematics and Physics (ICMP-2017) has concluded in a graceful ceremony here at Air University’s main campus Islamabad. Chief Guest of ceremony Chairman Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed during his address stressed on the importance of Mathematics and Physics in the country and also shared with audience, the future plans of HEC for improving the education standards in these fields.

He appreciated the conference organizers and university management to attract the huge number of participants from national and international varsities to contribute their valuable researches in the conference. He vowed to continue HEC’s support for advancement of education and research at HEIs. The Vice Chancellor Air University, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir appreciated the entire team of ICMP-2017 for putting efforts in to the event and making it a success story.

He acknowledged the efforts of Mathematics and Physics departments’ HoDs and faculty members for organizing conference in well-managed manners and felicitated the departments for establishing the research-collaboration with national and international researchers. He particularly admired the determined efforts of Chair Conference, Air University Dean Basic and Applied Sciences, Dr. Asghari Maqsood. He also thanked to Chairman HEC for his valuable presence as chief guest of the closing ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by the Principal Fazaia Medical College, Maj Gen (R) Professor Salman Ali, Senior Dean Air University, Dr. Zafarullah Koreshi, HoD Mathematics, Dr. Nabeela Kousar, HoD Physics, Dr. Muhammad Atif, HoD Electrical Engineering Department, Air Vice Marshal (R) Saleem Tariq, Director Academics, Air Vice Marshal (R) Tariq Mateen, Registrar Air University, Air Commodore (R) Muhammad Saleem, Director ORIC, Air Commodore (R) Afzaal Ahmed Khan and many other dignitaries from different universities.

ICMP-2017 proved to be a very successful scientific gathering, resulting in agreements for research collaborations with renowned research institutes for faculty and student exchange programs including the Chinese universities.