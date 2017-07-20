HEC to hold essay competition in connection with Independence Day

Staff Reporter

In order to celebrate 70th Anniversary of Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission with collaboration of Ministry of Federal Education has planned to organize an Essay Competition among students of all recognized universities/DAI’s.

According to an official of the HEC here on Wednesday, the students of Undergraduate/Graduate level studying in the colleges affiliated with the recognized universities are also eligible to participate in the Competition.

The topics for the competition are included, 70 Years of Freedom: Achievements and Failures, Role of youth in rejecting extremism, Role of youth in promoting peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony and CPEC: Challenges and Prospects.

A student can write the essay on only one topic and language. All Essays should be typed and must be between 2500- 3000 words.

The winners (both in English and Urdu) will be awarded a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- for the first prize, Rs. 75,000/- for the second prize, and Rs. 50,000/- for the third prize in a ceremony at HEC.

It is expected that the essay writer should suggest the solution of the problems highlighted and discussed in the essay concerned, official said.

Currently enrolled students in public/private sector universities/DAI’s are eligible for the competition and can send the entries through the Registrar/Student Affairs Section of concerned university/institution/HoD/Principle, showing complete details i.e. name, father’s name, CNIC number, class, roll number, contact number, email address and a latest photograph.

Essays will be checked for Plagiarism and more than 19 % plagiarism is not acceptable. Besides hardcopies at the given address, the essays must also be submitted via email at uajaz@hec.gov.pk.

The last date for receipt of complete entries in the Higher Education Commission is 10th August 2017.

Male and female regular students, both are eligible to participate but in one of the languages i.e. Urdu or English.

Using un-parliamentary language, Derogatory/sectarian remarks will lead to negative marking. Co-authorship/joint authorship is not allowed.

Results will be announced within 6 weeks from the deadline for submission of entries.