HEC to focus on humanities, social sciences, arts and design programmes

.The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has planned to focus more attention on relatively less emphasized programmes in humanities, social sciences, creative and performing Arts and Design. An official of the HEC here on Thursday said that earlier the commission has deliberately focused during the last ten years on encouraging human resource development in natural sciences, technology and engineering. The institutions offering these programmes are maturing now, while more attention is needed to launch innovative engineering and technology programmes of national interest, the official told APP. He said that the rich cultural traditions in these areas need to be nurtured further to create an enlightened soft global image of our society, add value to our economy through creative and performing arts and design, tourism and highlight our ethical and aesthetic values. He stressed the need to offer strong undergraduate and graduate programmes in global history, geography, regional and area studies, economics, anthropology/sociology, philosophy, languages, religious studies, in Pakistani universities both as part of required general education and major areas of emphasis. The country’s cultural renaissance demands bridging the divide between natural sciences and social sciences over the next 10 years by giving additional resources and to foster these programmes in both TIER-1 and TIER-2 universities through effective outreach and community mobilization programmes in social sciences and arts.—APP

Related