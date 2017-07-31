HEC to establish Rs3b S&T Park at NUST

Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) will establish National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) of worth Rs three billion to encourage knowledge creation at cutting edge technologies. The park will be established at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) under Public-Private partnership to develop and organize human, social capital to compete in global economy. Sources informed APP Sunday that an amount of Rs 40 million would be issued in the current year for the initial work on the technology park.

The NUST would be responsible for conceptualization and implementation of the NSTP. The University will seek to establish the park with financial, operational and thought leadership support from federal and provincial government bodies, international development donors, private equity participants and venture capitalists. International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP), World Technological Association (WTA), and INSTP, had been contacted for technical support and they responded positively.

The persons having complete knowledge of Science and Technology, Science and Technology Forums, Multi National Companies, Research Parks, National and International universities would also be contacted from the plate from of National Science and Technology Park.

The NSTP will encompass an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre, R&D Centre, Science Centre, Technology Incubation Centre, Manufacturing Resource Centre, IT and Telecom Data Center.—APP