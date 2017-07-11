HEC to establish 150 community colleges in each district

Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has planned to establish around 150 affiliated community colleges in each district across the country to produce skilled human resource. It is part of the government’s plans to expand the number of higher educational institutions in the country under the HEC Vision 2025. According to official sources here Monday, over thirty-five billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose during the next fiscal year.

Fifteen new research universities will be established offering innovative programmes in technologies, medicine, agriculture, communication allied health professions. The plan envisages setting up more than one hundred smart campuses of different public sector universities in underdeveloped areas.

