HEC directed to take action against embezzlements at universities

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Education here Tuesday stressed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to conduct an inquiry and take an action on complaints into the malpractices, mismanagement and financial embezzlements at Hazara, Swat and Bacha Khan universities. The body in its meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Amirullah Marwat said that HEC did not took any action against the Financial embezzlements at Hazara university.

The Chairman warned Hazara university’s representatives to present a detailed report during the next meeting. The body members said that an embezzlement had been observed in purchase of land and establishment of buildings in education sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The matter of quarrel between students of Quaid e Azam University (QAU) on the basis of lingual was also discussed in the meeting.

While briefing the body on the QAU issue, Minister of State for Federal Education, Engr. Baligh ur Rahman said that there were three Deans working in the university, adding, non of them was from Punjab as all were from KPK. He stressed that the selection of Vice Chancellors should be on merit basis. The minister informed the body that many of the QAU students had been struck off from university after the incident. The body reviewed the matter of appointments in the Bacha Khan University and expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of VC of the university in the meeting.

The representatives of the university informed the body that due to stop gap arrangements, the VC had appointed visiting faculty on temporary basis. These appointments have been done in compulsion, they added. The Chairman said that these appointments had been conducted on nepotism and added, ‘we will not take any presentation without the presence of university’s VC’. Amirullah Marwat pointed out the person who beat Mishal Khan had not been kicked out from the Mardan University.

None of students, he said had taken any action against the management of the university. He stressed the university to take action before court decision against students, teachers and management involved in the killing of Mishal Khan. The body Chairman said that high level people were involved in all incidents occurred in Mardan University.

The financial embezzlements in Swat University were also discussed in the meeting. HEC representatives told the committee members that an amount of Rs 900 million from federation and Rs 1 billion from provincial government had been released for the Swat university. HEC officials told the body that KPK had provided additional funds to contractors which was a question mark on provincial government which should be investigated.

The minister of state in this regard urged HEC to investigate the matter adding, if they found any hurdle or lack of cooperation by any institution, then inform the committee.—APP