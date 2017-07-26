HEC declares 2500 AIOU’s students eligible for laptops under PM’s scheme

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has declared 2500 enrolled students-PhD, M.Phil and MS-level of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) eligible for laptops’ award under the PM’s youth scheme in third-phase, as per prescribed merit criteria.

The students were selected on country-wide basis. The laptops’ distribution ceremony was held on second consecutive day here on Wednesday at the University’s main campus, during which 197 students of Rawalpindi region were handed over the laptops by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

Earlier, a day before, at first stage, about 250 students of Islamabad region received the lap-tops. Addressing the ceremony, the VC congratulated the laptops’ recipients and said it was recognition of their creative abilities and hard work. He hoped that the laptops will help them to undertake innovative and applied research work to serve the society. He thanked the HEC for its support and giving necessary funding in doing the research work.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui shared with the students the high academic profile of the University, stating that it has now emerged as one most distinguished educational institutions of the country, in term quality-ranking and its access to all parts the country. It made record enrollment in the history, crossing over seven lakh students in the recent demister.

The AIOU, he said has become a symbol of national integrity, with its 1.3 million students. Among them 56 percent females, belonging to remote regions is the most impressive feature, he added.

Deliberating upon the University’s focus on research-based activities, he said they have published twelve brand new journals and arranged twenty-one national and international conferences during last two and half years. Three other journals are in the pipeline, to get published by end of this year.

The other priority areas have been professional development, students’ support system and revision of curriculum. Qualitative improvement was brought about in admission, examination and books’ mailing system.

He briefed the students about community’s welfare projects undertaken by the University in the recent years that included provision of free education to all categories of disabled, prisoners and drop-out students.

As an encouragement, special cash awards are given to the students of higher education for doing internationally compatible quality research work and producing commercially viable projects that helps the society to overcome its socio-economic problems.

The ceremony was attended among others by Dean Sciences Dr. Naghmana Rashid, Dean Social Science Dr. Samina Awan, , Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Islamic Studies Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Director Rawalpindi region Dr. Malik Tuqeer Ahmed and Director Students’ advisory services Rana Tariq Javed.

The excited students received the latest laptops with specifications enabling them to use it both as a computer and as well as a notepad. In addition, an internet device was also the part of the package.