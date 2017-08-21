HEC calls for nominations of Best University Teacher Award

Higher Education Commission (HEC) will accept nominations for the Best University Teacher Award-2016 from all the universities and degree awarding institutions till August 31.

HEC invites nominations for the best teachers awards every year from the universities and degree awarding institutions of the country on the prescribed proforma and each university sends at least two nominations for the award.

“The programme of awarding cash prize of Rs 100,000 with a certificate to the best teachers was initiated by HEC mainly to encourage and recognize the contribution of outstanding university teachers and motivate them to pay more dedication to their noble work”, an official of HEC said.

This initiative also envisages to upgrade quality of research through staff development and provision of better facilities.

The present project will provide monetary as well as self-esteemed incentives to a teacher of universities or degree awarding institutions through awards and certificates, the official said.

This national recognition of the contributions made by them will act as catalyst for others to enhance their efforts in the fields of teaching and research.

The name of the best teachers will be recommended by the Selection Committee chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the concerned university, comprising the Registrar, Director Quality Enhancement cell, Director Office of Research ,Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dean of the relevant faculty and head of Department of the relevant faculty and department, the official informed. The selection committee of each university will recommend two top scoring teachers on prescribed proforma in order of merit with the required documents, clearly indicating score of the teachers evaluated as per prescribed guidelines.—APP

