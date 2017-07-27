HEC awards research grants to IUB

Bahawalpur

The Higher Education Commission has awarded a research grant to Dr Abou Bakar, Assistant Professor and his collaborator Dr. Fakhra Shamim, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar Campus. This grant awarded for a research project titled; “CPEC: Understanding Pakistani exporters and opportunities in the Chines Market.”

The results of this study will be valuable to Exporters, Industry as well as Government Institutions in developing better strategy and practice for increasing Pakistan exports to the Chinese market. This project will create the detailed understanding on the possible expansions and growth opportunities for the local but also generate the vision for academic researchers and practitioners by resolving negative perspectives of the writers in operationalization of CPEC.—PR