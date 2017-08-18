HEC awarded 111 scholarships during 2013-15

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded 111 scholarships (including 52 indigenous and 59 overseas) for D-Pharmacy from 2013 to 2015, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed told National Assembly on Thursday.

Answering the questions of members during question hour, he sad as many as Rs.1.8 millions has been disbursed as indigenous scholarships for two students of D-Pharmacy to the COMSATS Institute of information Technology (CIIT), Abbottabad by HEC during the said period.

Answering a question, he said there is no specific strategy or program to provide foreign scholarships for D-Pharmacy to CIIT, Abbottabad. Nonetherless, HEC foreign scholarships / programs provide equal opportunity to the faculty and students from all across the Pakistan.—APP

