HEC approves KU-BASR decision about M.Phil

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has accorded formal approval to the decisions of the Karachi University’s Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) meeting relating to M.Phil leading to Ph.D. program, said a spokesman for the university on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the HEC has given formal approval to the recommendations of BASR meeting to resolve the issue of M.Phil. leading to PhD program.

“As such those students who were enrolled in M.Phil. leading to Ph.D. program till the year 2015 will continue their studies with the same indigenous M.Phil. leading to Ph.D. program and their degrees will be verified by the HEC subject to their submission within period legally provided and completion of other admission/ award of degree requirements,” the KU spokesman added.

Ph.D degree will be awarded after the completion of 18 credit hours of 800 level courses, clearing of comprehensive examinations.—APP

Related