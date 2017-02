City Reporter

The timings of the movement of heavy traffic within the metropolis would be strictly observed in order to ease pressure of traffic flow as well as to help control road mishaps.

This was decided at a meeting presided by the Sindh Transport Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and other officials also attended. It was also decided that from Monday fines would be imposed on heavy traffic violating the timings of movement within the city limits.