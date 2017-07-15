Heavy spells of rain across country claim 70 lives

Lahore

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains across the country claimed 19 more lives on Friday, taking the death toll to 70. More than 110 people have also been injured in the rain-related incidents since the monsoon spell started in the country, while 92 houses have been damaged. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 11 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including one woman and six children. Besides, six deaths were reported from Sindh including three children. In Balochistan, the NDMA has reported 18 deaths including four women and three children. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Fata, a total of five deaths were reported so far including four children. The PDMAs and DDMAs have been provided 555 tents, 100 food items, 600 wheat bags, 220 rice bags, 570 blankets, 250 plastic mats, 450 kitchen sets, 1400 mosquito nets, 250 sleeping bags, 150 water tanks, 1300 jerry cans, 50 life saving jackets and 150 gas cylinders to the victims. Due to heavy rains in district Gujrat a portion of bridge on Gujrat to Kurrianwala Road has been damaged. A bailey bridge has been installed and the road link has been restored for traffic. Gilgit-Skardu Road (S-1) had been blocked at eleven locations due to landslides, five blocks have been cleared while work on remaining road block locations is underway. All other roads across the country are clear for all types of traffic. Significant rainfall was reported during the last 24 hours in Palandri 53mm, Parachinar 30mm, Kallar 28mm and Mithi 21mm. With heavy monsoon rain continuing to pound north Punjab, upper parts of the country and Azad Kashmir on Thursday, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said a well-marked low pressure spotted over Andhra Pradesh, India, would likely generate rain also over lower Sindh and Balochistan from Saturday to Monday. The monsoonal low pressure will be the third one to hit Pakistan in the season. The second, and current, system has already produced heavy to very heavy rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Though weakened a bit, the system produced rain-thunderstorm at a number of places in Punjab, the Islam­abad Capital Terri­tory, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kash­mir and Gilgit-Bal­tis­tan. It also rained in Karachi and parts of Balochistan. Reports received from Cha­r­sadda and Muzaffar­abad said that rainwater entered many houses and public buildings there. Rain destroyed fruit crops in North Waziristan. Rains over Zhob, Loralai, Kohlu, Barkhan and the Koh-i-Suleiman region produced flash floods there. Rainwater washed away a dual carriageway in Musakhel region. Meanwhile, the Met department advised the authorities concerned to remain on high-alert from Sunday to Wednesday in view of a new system hitting the country. The National Disaster Man­­agement Authority issued a warning, asking the officials concerned to be vigi­lant over the possibility of flash floods in the country.—APP