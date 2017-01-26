Heavy snow fall, rain paralyse lives in hilly areas

Commuters advised to avoid travelling on KKH, Lowari Tunnel to remain closed today: NHA

Islamabad

Heavy torrential rain and snowfall for the last three days had paralyzed routine life in Gilgit Baltistan including upper AJK areas of Neelum district, Leepa valley, Raishian, Pir-Chinasi, Chikar and Sudhan Gali and Muzaffarabad districts, police sources told APP on Thursday and people were facing great difficulties to reach their respective destination due to closure of roads.

The land sliding and avalanches had resulted blockages of link roads and Karrakuram Highway at several points and people have been requested to avoid travelling on KKH in next 24 hours due to fall of avalanches and rocks at various places.

The spokesperson of GBDMD (Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority) told APP that due to heavy rain and snowfall, KKH had blocked at Lal Pari and Kohistan area but authorities were trying their best to reopen this busy road.

According to details the east and south eastern parts of AJK including Pirpunchal ranges, Forward Kahota, Haji Pir of Bagh and Poonch district also received heavy snow falls.

Rain in valleys and low altitude areas of Azad Kashmir has confined people to their homes whereas, most of areas of Neelum and Hattian districts remained cut off from Muzaffarabad owing to land sliding and avalanches that wreck besides turning weather harsh and chilly .

Metrological department Muzaffarabad predicted more intermittent rains during next 24 hour. According to Met office Muzaffarabad received 57 mm rain during last 24 hours. The temperature falls to freezing point in Athmoqam, Leepa, Chikar of Neelum, Hattian and Rawalakot districts.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Abbottabad reported that minus one temperature, heavy snowfall on the series of mountains in Abbottabad have brought much misery Abbottabad, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Torghar as rain, hailstorms and snowfall sustain cold wave, however, District, Haripur was found somewhat different than remaining districts of Hazara, Thursday. The intermittent rain on lower parts and snowfall started on hilly localities known as Nathiagali, Thandiani, and Meera Jani on Tuesday morning, and was continuing keeping in view the same situation. However, the slippery roads were full of rainy water irks pedestrians to walk frequently as well as conveniently to proceed at their required destination comfortably.

Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) said in a statement that Lowari Tunnel Lowari Tunnel will remain closed for all kind of traffic and general public on January 27 (Friday) due to fresh snowfall.

