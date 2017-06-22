Heavy rains, gusty winds claim lives of nine people in Punjab

Shahbaz regrets loose of lives in rain related incidents

Lahore

The current spell of heavy rains and storms have devastated several parts of Punjab as at least nine people have been killed while dozens of the people have sustained severe wounds.

According to details, three laborers lost their lives when roof of a dilapidated house caved in at Lahore’s Raiwind Road whereas father and son were also killed after being buried under the rubble of a collapsed private school wall in Ahmadpur Sial. Separately in Sama Satta area of Bahawalpur, the roof of a house fell down, resulting in the death of one woman. Two other women were also injured during the incident.

A worker of municipal corporation electrocuted to death during sanitary related work while roof collapse left four people including children wounded in Lahore’s Green Town area.

In another rain-related mishap, a laborer fell prey when roof of an under construction house broke whereas three people got hurt in the incident of similar nature in Mandi Bahauddin.

Casualties were also reported in other parts of Punjab such as Shorkot, Mian Channu and several others. On the other hand, pre-monsoon rains in several cities around the country including Lahore and Faisalabad turned the weather pleasant while breaking the intensity of heat.

Rain was also reported in Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Vehari Attock and parts of Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a driver was injured as a speeding truck plunged into ravine due to landsliding and downpour in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the current spell of rain in different parts of the country will continue till Thursday.

Rain water accumulated in various wards of the Civil Hospital Gujranwala exposing administration’s inefficiency to deal the situation during Monsoon rains.

Patients and their attendants faced hardships as knee-deep water accumulated in the gynaecology ward, labor room, trauma centre and operation theater of the hospital.

The hospital administration also failed to provide any relief to the patients from rain water. Ceilings of several wards also leaked during the rain causing hardship for the patients.

Met Office has said that intermittent rains will continue in the region for the next few days. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in accidents resulting due to torrential rains in different districts of the province.