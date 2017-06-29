Heavy rains break the long summer heat

Staff Reporter

Thunder shower in Karachi shortly after dusk brought relief to Karachiites from oppressive heat, but traffic jams, inundation, and power failure, usual phenomenon in the crowded metropolis, were there too to nullify the positive results of the heavy downpour

Like before, K-Electric was silent, offering no explanation as to the reason for city to plunger in darkness, but perhaps precautionary shut down to protect grid stations from going haywire,may be the reason.

Showers, bursting into heavy downpour in almost the entire Karachi city, was a welcome relief from the prolonged heat wave, which caused incidents of heatstroke and led to germs breeding, but the simultaneous after effects were equally agonising.

Share Faisal, several main roads in Posh Defence Society area, and in the old city, were in complete deluge, worrying drivers, forcing them to be cautious while on wheels

Highway police asked the people to adopt precautionary measures while driving in the rain. ccording to Met Office official the city is likely to receive rain during the next 24 hours that would bring down the mercury. The Met office said the maximum temperature was expected to range between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade during that period.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday was 38.5 whereas the minimum temperature was recorded as 30.5 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was recorded as 73 percent whereas it was61 percent in the evening. indh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared rain emergency all over Sindh, directing district administrations and local bodies to be active in their respective areas, cancel leaves/holidays of their staff members and pump out water accumulated on the roads and low-lying area on emergency basis.

The chief minister said that it was the first monsoon ever since the newly elected representatives have taken over local bodies, but acting mayor Arshad Vohra, was already on the move since Tuesday to order cleaning of storm water drains, and alerting its staff as well as of provincial disaster management authority for precautionary steps to deal with eventualities.

“This is your first test and I am sure you would prove it to be effective and efficient in solving public problems, particularly during the on-going rains” he said.