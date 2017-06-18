Heavy rainfall in city, breaks heat spell

Heavy rainfall and winds in early hours of Saturday morning have broken the heat spell in Lahore and other cities of upper Punjab, but Lahore suburbs have gone underwater and power was cut in several areas due to the tripping of more than 70 feeders. The weather became pleasant when dark clouds covered the sky early morning, and cool breeze started blowing followed by heavy showers. The Met Office has predicted the rainfall to continue for two days. In Lahore, it poured most heavily in Upper Mall area where 32 millimeters rain was recorded. 23 millimeters rain was verified in Tajpura, 11 mm in Johar Town, 20.5 mm in Gulberg, and 12 mm in the walled city. On the other hand, power outages were witnessed in several areas including Sabzazar, Mughal Pura, Harbanspura, Shahdara, Green Town, and others due to the tripping of more than 70 feeders. Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Sant Nagar, Sandha Road, Mozang and other parts are inundated after the rain, and streets are portraying scenes of streams causing difficulties for the people. In other upper Punjab cities heavy rain has been reported and making the weather pleasant and the citizens have heaved a sigh of relief. According to Meteorological office Sialkot received 19 mm, Gujranwala -18, Chakwal-14, Rawalpindi-11, Islamabad and Mianwali-08, Mangla, Jhelum and Kamra-4 mm of rain.—INP

