Heavy rain plays havoc in Karachi, kills 14, disrupts life

City roads, streets marooned under deluge; Army called out for help

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

As many as 14 people, including four children, were killed as the metropolitan city of Karachi faced the devastating rain accompanies by thunder storm here Tuesday.

Actually the heavy deluge started late Wednesday night, resulting in disruption of all sorts of communications besides power shutdowns in many areas of the city. The extremely poor power distribution was responsible for most of the deaths caused by electrocution and other rain related accidents including collapse of various vulnerable buildings, houses and fall of trees.

Although the civic authorities had removed huge billboards alongside main thoroughfares yet at various places these sign boards resulted in road accidents in different pars of the city as the wind strong accompanies by heavy rains uprooted these bill boards and road side trees.

According to weather reports the heaviest amount of rainfall received at 130.3mm in Nazimabad, followed by Masroor base which received 125mm of rain. PAF Faisal base received 41mm of rain while Gulistan-e-Jauhar received 37mm of rain. The weather pundits have also forecast for more rains in Karachi until Friday.

The rain flooded the major roads and streets marooned by standing rain waters as the amount of rainfall choked the drainage system of the city which forced most of the office goes to stay back at home.

Although the threat of storm has been ruled out, still locals are facing a lot of difficulties due to negligence of administration as streets are inundated with water.

The 2km area between Nagin Chowrangi and Power House Chowrangi is flooded with rainwater, and situation seems out of control as the management has disappeared despite the declaration of emergency.

There is no system of drainage, water pipelines are broken and garbage is floating on the streets. The incoming and outgoing ways have been closed for traffic in Surjani Town.

Many areas in the city including North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Orangi, Malir, Drigh Road, and NIPA which received the heaviest rain , are submerged because of the heavy rains while some bridges have turned into virtual swimming pools. Most rain in the city has been recorded in North Karachi at 97 millimeters.

Gujjar Nala area, where the city government launched an operation to remove illegal construction last year, is also submerged in water.

Due to showers, several grid stations have tripped, and many areas including Malir, Korangi, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani Town, P.E.C.H. Society, Gurumandir, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth and Gulberg are deprived of electricity. Holiday has been declared in the schools.

According to K-Electric (KE), 80 out of 1,600 feeders were affected up until noon. “Some feeders have been switched off in view of safety concerns in areas with water logging, and restoration work will be expedited in affected areas as soon as standing water is wiped out,” said Sadia Dada, KE’s director marketing and communication.

The K-Electric spokesman Fakhar Ahmed while speaking to private TV channels said only 80 feeders of the power distribution company had tripped while 30-40 feeders had been shut down as precautionary measures due to urban flooding. He added that the power distribution company had a total of 1600 feeders.

When asked about reports of power outages from across the city, Ahmed said that besides feeders tripping there were other issues as well that were causing power outages in areas, identifying local faults and PMT issues as the reasons.

Windstorms and rains are expected to lash scattered places in Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazir-abad, etc) and Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, etc), besides parts of Balochistan and upper parts of the country — Hazara, Peshawar, Malakand and Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The Sindh government had issued a weather warning on Tuesday, anticipating heavy rains, in which it directed all district disaster management authorities, commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken to avoid any untoward situation as well adopt an effective response mechanism, including issuing an early warning for flash floods.

Moreover, Hub, Badin, Mirpurkhas and other areas of Sindh also received rain whereas forecasts predict light to heavy showers across Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

The low-pressure system moving in from the South East is expected to bring over 40mm of rainfall coupled with winds as high as 60 kilometres per hour, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD, the weather system is going to affect the country’s southern region until Friday after which the focus will shift to the northern region and will continue until Sunday. As monsoon rains continue to lash the city on Thursday, the Karachi administration has requested Pakistan Army for assistance in conduct of rescue and relief activities in the city.

“Karachi administration requested army for assistance in managing torrential rain effect in city,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Army, the military’s media wing added, is extending full assistance and water extraction pumps have been immediately given.

“The COAS directs provision of all out assistance for helping citizens,” it said.

Teams from Pakistan Navy are also assisting the city administration in Karachi to control the unusual situation.

According to a naval spokesperson, navy is providing pumps to drain out water from several areas of the metropolitan.