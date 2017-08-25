Heavy monsoon rain in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas

Heavy downpour with gusty winds lashed Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas early Friday morning.

Lahore, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir also received rain.

Rain with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, FATA and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Rain is also likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bannu, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:

Islamabad twenty two, Lahore and Karachi twenty eight, Peshawar twenty three, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad nineteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.