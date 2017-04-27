Heavy metals pollution

Ubaid Sabir Khan

Islamabad

The contamination of fresh water with wide range of pollutants has become a matter of grave concern over the last few decades, not only causing enough damage to the aquatic life but indeed, ultimately unsafe for humans as well. Heavy metals from natural sources and anthropogenic activities (especially due to unchecked drainage of industrial effluents) are continuously added into the aquatic systems, causing serious threats because of their toxic nature. According to the various researches and studies, 4 heavy metals (Cr, Cd, Ni, and Zn) found in heavy concentrations in Kalpani River, Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Concentrations investigated in the gills of fresh water predatory fish (Wallago Attu), locally called Mulley which is found throughout the four provinces of Pakistan. This has endangered certain aquatic species and has already caused the extinction of some species in aquatic fauna. Fishes accumulate comparatively high amount of heavy metals as located at the high trophic level in food web, causing human food shortage and different diseases when eaten by people. So heavy metals are polluting freshwater ecosystem and aquatic life as well. Study area really needs a serious attention on drainage of industrial effluents and should not be neglected.