Hyderabad

The heavens opened on Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon breaking over a day long sultry weather. The rain, however, also left almost all low lying parts of the city submerged and a great part of it without electricity.

Thandi Sarak, Makki Shah road, Haider Chowk, Hussainabad underpass, Goods Naka, Qazi Qayum Road, Latiafbad unit 2 and some other main roads were not left commutable in the rain’s aftermath. The intermittent moderate to heavy showers continued through the day.—APP