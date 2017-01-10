heating, a priority

Sana Samad

Turbat, Balochistan

I want to reply those people, who are against cheating and wanted a ban on cheating. I know cheating is bad but we are compelled to cheat because education is totally ignored by the government. The people say eradicate cheating but never try to suggest govt to provide access to quality education.

Today cheating has become part of our culture, without which students are unable to pass the exams. The main reason of cheating is heavy course books and lack of access to quality education. Every year half of course books remained unfinished so how students can pass the exams without cheating. I request Balochistan govt to provide better quality education to the students to eradicate cheating.