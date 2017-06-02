Heat wave and cold drinks

Summer has wrapped up country with its warmth, and day by day weather is getting warmer and warmer. Temperature is rising on same end and people have started consuming cold drinks too. But if we see it a little more closely there is something which is happening but no one seems to notice it.

Yes, the Imli Sharbet or lemonade etc being sold on the roadside are causing serious health issues. The ice they use, the water they use and on top of it, the cleanliness of their own self is not guaranteed that’s why diseases are spreading rapidly. I would encourage everyone to please buy packed juices or get a water bottle from home, please take care of your health.

NAUMAN TARIQ

Rawalpindi