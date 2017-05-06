Heat wave claims four lives in Hyderabad

HESCO disconnects 400 connections over non-payment of dues; scorching heat may lead to heat stroke

Hyderabad

As the heat wave continues with the mercury recorded at 45 degree celcius in Hyderabad, 4 unidentified dead bodies of elderly persons were found from different locations here Friday.

The Edhi Foundation’s Regional In Charge Mairaj Ahmed informed that 2 bodies were found from the Railway Station and one each from Civil Hospital and Hussainabad. He told that all the dead bodies were handed over to the Foundation for burial.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing crackdown against the power theft and the defaulter consumers, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) severed 400 connections on Friday, besides removing 12 transformers from different areas. In a press statement, the HESCO spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that 400 connections of the consumers and power thieves were cut off during the operation in Matiari district.

According to the spokesman, the HESCO has submitted application at the concerned police stations for registration of FIRs against the electricity theft. He claimed that the transformers had been removed from the areas where 80 percent or more power theft existed.

The scorching heat of current hot spell not only increased dehydration and food poisoning, but also bring the people down from heatstroke, the most severe form of heat related illness. Talking to APP here on Friday Eminent Physician and Senior Medical Officer Dr Ashfaq Qureshi said that Heatstroke is the severe injury from high body temperatures that causes damage to many organs, particularly the central nervous system, which include the brain and spinal cord.

He said that the heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency and without proper care, the victims of heatstroke could most likely die. The people who have exertion heat stroke are usually the persons who are exercising in excessively warm conditions and their bodies cannot manage the stress of the physical activity and the hot environment together, he added. Dr Ashfaq Qureshi informed that the elderly people are more vulnerable to the heat because as the body ages, it is less able to handle heat and cool itself off. The red, flushed skin, fever (body temperature of 106-degrees or higher), seizures, headache, rapid pulse and unconsciousness are some of the most common symptoms of heatstroke.During a heatstroke the human body is unable to properly cool itself but when it is unable to cool, the core body temperature rises rapidly and the brain begins to fail,he added.—APP