Heat stroke centres established at hospitals

Nawabshah

The Heat stroke centres have been established at Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed and Taluka Hospital Sakrand to provide proper treatment facilities to the patients suffering from heat stroke.

The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddique Latki had paid visit of both the hospitals the other day and inspected the arrangements and facilities available for patients.

The Deputy Commissioner directed medical superintendents to ensure the availability of drugs required for heat stroke patients. He also directed that ambulances should remain available for shifting of patients to hospital in shortest possible time.

According a hand out issued by the information department, the Deputy Commissioner paid visit to both the hospitals on Friday to review arrangements and facilities being provided to the patients in the Heat Stroke centres.—APP