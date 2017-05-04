Heat stroke

Saba Iqbal

Karachi

I wish to draw the attention of concerned authorities through the column of your esteemed newspaper towards an extremely vital and tormenting problem. It seems that this summer is also turning out to be one of the hottest in history of Pakistan. The temperature is increasing day by day and this may lead to heatstroke. The risk of heatstroke is up because of heat- wave across the nation.

Apart from rising temperature, country is facing increased load-shedding. K-electric is fully responsible for power outages. They have to make efforts to fulfil their responsibilities. The concerned authorities are, therefore, requested to look into this matter as they have to prevent citizens from this massive heatstroke.