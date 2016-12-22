Heat choke Strikers in slog overs to defend 206

Big Bash League 2016-17

Adelaide

Marshalled expertly by Brendon McCullum, Brisbane Heat held their nerve to storm Adelaide Oval and deny the Strikers in a high-scoring Big Bash League shootout in front of a hefty pre-Christmas crowd.

McCullum and Jimmy Peirson set the Heat on the road to a tally of more than 200 on a pristine batting surface, before the visitors persevered through a blistering opening stand by Ben Dunk and Jake Weatherald to constrict the Strikers middle order and walk off the victors.

The Heat showcased a useful recruit of their own when the former Striker Alex Ross tailed off the Heat’s innings with a series of telling blows, but it was Dunk’s pyrotechnics at the start of the Strikers innings that stuck in the memory. Though he was dropped twice, Dunk also produced a series of exceptionally clean blows, the best of which was an inside out cover-driven six off Samuel Badree that comfortably cleared a teal wall of fielders on the off side.

Dunk was able to pull along the promising left-hander Weatherald in his slipstream, and the pair now look likely to be one of the more dangerous opening combinations in the tournament. Dunk’s own hitting was to be placed in perspective by the struggles of the batsmen that followed him, quickly turning a gettable equation into a favourable one for the Heat.

Badree is of course one of the world’s leading T20 exponents, and he did not let 15 runs from his first seven balls fluster him. Only two more singles could be taken from the remainder of that second over, and when returning in the 10th over, Weatherald and Dunk still flying, Badree was able to tie up the younger batsman with a trio of dot balls that were the first sign of any momentum being lost.

Recalled to the attack to twirl the ball down at the new batsman Travis Head after Weatherald was finally dismissed, Badree produced the rarest of T20 gems – a maiden. In his recent ODI appearances for Australia, Head was a batsman of almost perpetual motion, but he was unable either to muscle or finesse Badree. —AFP