Hearts of people, Nawaz beat jointly: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that acknowledgment of his Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of his humble efforts is his precious asset. He said that the development of the country is the joint mission and continued struggle for the development and prosperity of the country is the policy of his leader and the party. The Chief Minister further said that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif beat jointly and the masses have shown their tremendous love for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif today.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is the life blood of Punjab and an honor for Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif has made the Punjab province a role model and he still has to do further work. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed these views while leaving the Punjab House, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shuja on Wednesday sacrificed five goats as ‘Sadqa’ for safe journey of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Lahore.

On the occasion, he said that Nawaz Sharif was pride of the nation and he would be welcomed with passion and love.

“No one take his love out of the hearts of people and Lahorites will welcome him warmly,” he added.

He said millions of Nawaz lovers were anxiously waiting for their beloved leader in the city.

He said that Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of darkness.

In another place, Member of the provincial assembly Saiful Malook Khokhar also slaughtered goats for his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and released balloons in the air.

A large number of PML-N workers were present on the occasion. Saiful Malook said that preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome were continued.