‘Heartbroken’ by Manchester attack

Berlin

Former United States President Barack Obama said at a Berlin reunion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday he was “heartbroken” by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people in Manchester.

“We can see the terrible violence that took place just recently in Manchester… it’s a reminder that there is great danger of terrorism and people who would do great harm to others just because they’re different,” Obama told a crowd at the German capital’s Brandenburg Gate.

He and Merkel had sent a joint message of condolence to the families of those killed in the Monday attack during a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, he added.

“We had a chance backstage to send a message to the people of Manchester about how heartbroken we are by the loss of life,” Obama said.—APP