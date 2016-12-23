Heaps of garbage, smelly gutters continue to spread Chikungunya virus

Observer Reporter

The heaps of garbage and smelly open gutters around the building of Sindh Government Hospital have continued to spread Chikungunya virus among the locals.

According to details, the provincial government has failed to remove filth from the city despite several cleanliness campaigns.

Residents of Malir Khokhrapar revealed that their area has not been cleaned for months due to which various diseases have emerged. They alleged that exhibition of spray was carried out but no one came forward to remove garbage from the streets. On the other hand, Chikungunya outbreak has hit Kemari after Korangi as several patients with the complaints of same symptoms have been admitted to the hospital.

Doctors are only relying on paracetamol tablets as a cure to the disease that paralyses hands and feet with severe fever and pain in joints.

Earlier, Sindh government had finally identified that aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for spreading Chikungunya virus in Karachi.