Through your highly esteemed newspaper I would like to aware local authorities on the matter of garbage in Karachi. Karachi was once a clean city but due to it’s never ending problems it has become a horrid wasteland.

One of the biggest problems Karachi is facing today is huge heaps of garbage in its every nook and corner. The garbage not only destroys city’s natural beauty but also attracts many vectors of diseases. I would like authorities to find a solution to this problem and put a stop to it

SAMEED AHMED

Karachi

