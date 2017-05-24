The people of Islamabad are noticing an unusual odour popping up from the garbage dumped near the Khanna Pull for the past few months. This fact is not only about Khanna Pull but also various places of our beautiful Islamabad are facing same issue. The unpleasant smell at places is so unbearable that a person cannot pass through without covering his nose. It is a mystery that has tongues wagging and nose sniffing across Khanna Pull. Filthy atmosphere has been prevailing in the locality for the past several months. Residents and shopkeepers near Khanna Pull confirmed that these heaps of garbage have not developed overnight but they are there for the past several months. The authorities are not doing their jobs as they should. People are facing this problem due to the neglect of authorities. The concerned authorities should take {serious} action to resolve this situation.

MARYAM HINA

Islamabad

Related