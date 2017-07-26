Heaps of garbage in twin cities

Staff Reporter

The heaps of garbage dumps in various localities of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have become a health hazards as a large number of mosquitoes and flies could be seen buzzing around the trash. The residents expressed concerns about the poor cleanliness conditions in streams at sector G-7, G-9 and others localities. “We cannot stand for a minute near these streams as the stench coming out of the heaps of garbage and filthy, still water cannot allow you to do so,” said Muhammad sohail, a resident.