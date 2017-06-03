While continuing crackdown against adulterators, suppliers and manufacturers of unhygienic and unsuitable for human consumption food items in a determined manner, it is quite good to note that the Punjab Food Authority has also formulated comprehensive guidelines for ensuring provision of healthy foods and drinks at the canteens of schools and colleges throughout the province.

Reports say, the Authority has already started sensitizing the management of schools and colleges as well as canteens contractors/operators about the healthy food guidelines. The food guidelines will be enforced on reopening of educational institutions after the current summer vacation.

While commending the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority in preparation of the healthy food guidelines, this is to ask the management of the schools and colleges to ensure 100 per cent implementation and enforcement of the guidelines and provision of duly prescribed food items in canteens.

When the guidelines are enforced on the reopening of educational institutions, the Food Authority should also ensure that the guidelines are properly displayed at school-and-college canteens for guidance of students and their parents and that contact telephone numbers are also notified for the parents to lodge any complaint in case they note the food items are not being provided to their children as per the guidelines. In fact, it is advisable that the parents approach the Food Authority officials and get details of the guidelines to possibly adopt these in the homes also ensuring their children consume healthy food instead of usual junk and unhealthy food.

Strict complete enforcement and implementation of the healthy food guidelines by all concerned will certainly go a long way that its commendable and appreciable objectives are being achieved and children health safeguarded and protected against unhygienic, rotten and expired food items.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

