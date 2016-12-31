Hassaam Mughal

Rawalpindi

It’s heartening to see that our leaders have committed to addressing a number of healthcare issues. In today’s disease-ridden world, healthcare for the populace is of paramount importance. It is the responsibility of the State to provide healthcare to the people. In this regard, the National Health Programme announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a sign of hope and relief for people living in abject poverty. Under this programme, free of cost medical treatment of fatal diseases, including diabetes, cancer, angioplasty and others, will be provided to people living below poverty- line.

Since the Punjab Government also prioritized healthcare, it has also introduced Punjab Health Insurance Cards. Under this scheme, cards will be issued to poor families through which they will be able to avail quality treatment at hospitals without paying any money for it. Moreover, the establishment of mobile health units, the formation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and initiation of the Hepatitis Control Programme are ample proof of the government’s firm resolve to improve healthcare delivery in the country. Whatever has been done is appreciated, but more efforts are needed as healthcare access for all citizens is the need of the hour. However, to make a lasting difference in our healthcare system in terms of quality, we must encourage our leaders to address the root causes of our health crisis, such as inconsistencies in care, disparity etc. Quality health care is right care for the right patient at right time—every time. True health care reforms must tackle cost, quality and coverage as a package deal. We can, and must, get this right. Our very lives depend on it.