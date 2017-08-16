‘Health Week’ drive launched in city

Staff Reporter

The district administration Lahore has kicked off the drive “Health Week” of the Punjab Government in the metropolitan city. Special camps have been set up at Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Basic Health Units where doctors and paramedical staff have started screening and registration of the citizens visiting camps.

The district administration set up camps in three Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, four in Rural Health centers and seven in Basic Health Units. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed termed this initiative of the Punjab government positive and said that it was an opportunity for the citizens to have their tests.

Sumair Ahmed Syed said that there would be screening of Hepatitis, Blood Pressure, Sugar, TB and others.