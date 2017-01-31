Health services for tribals

Peshawar

Mobile Hospital Eye Care Program that is working under the directorate of health services FATA has been providing health services in inaccessible and deserving population of FATA at their doorsteps.

To continue its efforts three days campaigns in FR Tank Sobati, Pir Tangi had been conducted under this program last week. The aim of these campaigns was to provide quality services to the poor people of FATA at their doorsteps.

A total number of 3273 patients including 704 eye patients, 133 X-rays 133, Laboratory Test 385 and Gynae cases 411 not only provided free consultation and medicine but different diagnostic facilities were also provided to the patients including hepatitis screening.—APP