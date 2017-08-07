Health service week to be observed across Punjab

Staff Reporter

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said that Health Service Week will be observed across the province from August 15 to 19. He said that coordinated camps would be set up for screening of epidemic and non-epidemic diseases in all DHQ, THQ hospitals and basic health centres on this occasion. Secretary Health directed the CEOs Health of all districts to ensure steps for providing medical relief to the affectees during potential flood.

He stated this while presiding over monthly meeting of CEOs Health at Directorate General Health Services here.

Senior officers of Primary & Secondary Health, Managers of different health programmes, CEOs Health as well as Chief Minister Health Roadmap Team and representatives of International Development Partners attended the meeting.

Dengue situation in different districts of the province and arrangements of medical relief camps in case of flood were reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to introduce new diseases calendar for checking diseases.

Ali Jan reviewed the steps of revamping of hospitals, installation of incinerators for disposing off hospital waste in 13 districts and Q-Management System in hospitals. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has provided billions of rupees for health sector development and provision of best medical facilities to the masses was our target.